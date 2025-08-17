Government Of Liberia To Participate In World Expo 2025 In Osaka, Japan

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, August 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Government of Liberia is pleased to announce its official participation in the World Expo 2025, scheduled to take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, from August 23 to October 13, 2025.

This major global event, themed Designing Future Society for Our Lives, will bring together 162 Countries and International Organizations to showcase innovations, culture, investment opportunities, and sustainable development solutions for a better world.

Liberia's participation will highlight the nation's rich cultural heritage, vast investment potential, tourism attractions, and commitment to sustainable development.

The Liberian Pavilion will serve as a platform to promote the Country's economic opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, mining, fisheries, renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism, while also celebrating the creativity and resilience of the Liberian people.

As part of this historic participation, 70 Japanese students will perform the Liberian National Anthem, symbolizing the strong friendship between Liberia and Japan and reinforcing cultural exchange. In addition, Liberia will stage a vibrant national parade at the Expo, proudly dressed in the red, white, and blue of the Liberian flag, showcasing unity, national pride, and cultural heritage before a global audience.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism, the National Investment Commission, and other relevant agencies, is leading the coordination of Liberia's delegation to Expo 2025.

This participation forms part of the Government's vision to position Liberia as an attractive destination for trade, investment, and cultural exchange on the global stage.

It is a chance to foster partnerships that will contribute to our Nation's economic growth and social development.

The Liberian delegation will engage with governments, investors, innovators, and cultural ambassadors from around the world to build lasting partnerships that align with the national development agenda, the ARREST Agenda.

The Government of Liberia extends its appreciation to the Government of Japan for the invitation and facilitation of this important global platform, and calls on Liberians at home and abroad to support and take pride in this moment of national representation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.