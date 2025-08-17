403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Six Reported Dead as Van Plunges into Sea in Eastern China
(MENAFN) At least six individuals lost their lives and two remain unaccounted for following a tragic incident in eastern China’s Shandong province, where a van plunged into the sea on Saturday, media reported. The minivan was carrying 11 workers when the accident took place during its departure from the Taoyuan fishing port, located in Rongcheng city, according to local authorities.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, managing to rescue three people who are currently in stable condition. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as teams work tirelessly to locate the two missing passengers amid challenging conditions.
Officials have launched a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of the accident. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of all involved and preventing similar tragedies in the future. Authorities continue to urge caution and vigilance as the inquiry progresses.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, managing to rescue three people who are currently in stable condition. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as teams work tirelessly to locate the two missing passengers amid challenging conditions.
Officials have launched a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of the accident. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of all involved and preventing similar tragedies in the future. Authorities continue to urge caution and vigilance as the inquiry progresses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment