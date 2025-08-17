Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six Reported Dead as Van Plunges into Sea in Eastern China

2025-08-17 04:41:18
(MENAFN) At least six individuals lost their lives and two remain unaccounted for following a tragic incident in eastern China’s Shandong province, where a van plunged into the sea on Saturday, media reported. The minivan was carrying 11 workers when the accident took place during its departure from the Taoyuan fishing port, located in Rongcheng city, according to local authorities.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, managing to rescue three people who are currently in stable condition. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as teams work tirelessly to locate the two missing passengers amid challenging conditions.

Officials have launched a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of the accident. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of all involved and preventing similar tragedies in the future. Authorities continue to urge caution and vigilance as the inquiry progresses.

