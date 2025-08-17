Nearly 30 Injured After Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Official Says
Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, early on Sunday (August 17), the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.
The quake, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), shook the Poso Regency and was felt in the nearby areas. Twenty-nine people were injured, two critically, the agency said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.
Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes.
