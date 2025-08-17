Israel Strikes Houthi 'Energy Infrastructure Site' In Yemen

Israel's military said Sunday it struck an "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen used by the Huthi rebels, the latest action against the Iran-backed group which has launched attacks at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A military statement said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Huthi terrorist regime" in the area of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, without naming the site.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant" south of Sanaa.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most Huthi attacks have been intercepted, but have prompted Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

The military said its latest "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Huthis.

On Thursday Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with the Huthis later claiming responsibility for it.

Beyond attacks on Israel, the Huthis have also targeted alleged Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen.

The Iran-backed group broadened its campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.

In May, the rebels cemented a ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of intense US strikes, but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships.