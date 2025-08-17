Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tottenham Denounces Racial Abuse Against Mathys Tel After Super Cup Defeat

Tottenham Denounces Racial Abuse Against Mathys Tel After Super Cup Defeat


2025-08-17 03:31:18
(MENAFN) Tottenham Hotspur has strongly denounced the racial abuse directed at French forward Mathys Tel following the club’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday.

On the social media platform X, the Premier League team declared, “We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat.”

The club confirmed it will collaborate with law enforcement and social media companies to identify and hold accountable those responsible.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” Tottenham emphasized.

The abuse came after the closely contested match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Tottenham ultimately falling 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

MENAFN17082025000045017169ID1109937788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search