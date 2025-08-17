403
Tottenham Denounces Racial Abuse Against Mathys Tel After Super Cup Defeat
(MENAFN) Tottenham Hotspur has strongly denounced the racial abuse directed at French forward Mathys Tel following the club’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday.
On the social media platform X, the Premier League team declared, “We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat.”
The club confirmed it will collaborate with law enforcement and social media companies to identify and hold accountable those responsible.
“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” Tottenham emphasized.
The abuse came after the closely contested match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Tottenham ultimately falling 4-3 in the penalty shootout.
