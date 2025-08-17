403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Over One Million Women Endure Starvation, Abuse in Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, issued a stark warning on Saturday: over 1 million women and girls in Gaza are confronting mass starvation due to Israel’s prolonged blockade and intense military assault on the territory.
“Women and girls in Gaza are facing mass starvation, violence and abuse,” UNRWA declared on the US social media platform X. “They are being forced to adopt increasingly dangerous survival strategies, such as venturing out in search of food and water at the extreme risk of being killed.”
The agency urgently called for an end to the Gaza blockade and a massive influx of humanitarian aid to address the deepening crisis.
Gaza is enduring one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in its history, as famine worsens an already dire conflict situation.
Since March 2, Israel has shut all border crossings into Gaza, halting humanitarian assistance despite thousands of aid trucks waiting at the frontier. Only minimal supplies have trickled through, leaving the population far below survival needs.
Earlier this month, the UN World Food Program reported that one-third of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents had endured several days without food.
The Israeli military offensive has claimed nearly 61,900 Palestinian lives in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it to the brink of famine.
In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing war on the territory.
“Women and girls in Gaza are facing mass starvation, violence and abuse,” UNRWA declared on the US social media platform X. “They are being forced to adopt increasingly dangerous survival strategies, such as venturing out in search of food and water at the extreme risk of being killed.”
The agency urgently called for an end to the Gaza blockade and a massive influx of humanitarian aid to address the deepening crisis.
Gaza is enduring one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in its history, as famine worsens an already dire conflict situation.
Since March 2, Israel has shut all border crossings into Gaza, halting humanitarian assistance despite thousands of aid trucks waiting at the frontier. Only minimal supplies have trickled through, leaving the population far below survival needs.
Earlier this month, the UN World Food Program reported that one-third of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents had endured several days without food.
The Israeli military offensive has claimed nearly 61,900 Palestinian lives in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave and pushing it to the brink of famine.
In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing war on the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment