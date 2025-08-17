J & K LG, CM Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kathua
“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing,” he said on X.
“Briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police and administration,” Sinha said in a post on X.
“I have directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” the Lt Governor said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people in cloudburst and landslide-hit Kathua district.
“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.
“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.
It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.
At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday.
