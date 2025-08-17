QIIB Wins 'Excellence In Mobile Banking Innovation' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing leadership in the banking sector, QIIB has received the 'Excellence in Mobile Banking Innovation 2025' by Gazet International Magazine, in recognition of the Bank's outstanding achievements in delivering advanced mobile banking services.

The award reflects QIIB's ongoing commitment to enhancing its mobile banking application, offering customers a seamless, fully integrated experience that enables them to carry out most of their banking transactions anytime, with ease, speed, and the highest standards of security and reliability.

In presenting the award, Gazet International Magazine praised QIIB for its excellence in mobile banking innovation.

The magazine noted that the bank has redefined the digital customer experience by launching smart, comprehensive services for diverse customer segments, supported by advanced technology infrastructure and strategic investment in digital transformation.

QIIB's mobile banking application offers a wide range of services, including account opening, local and international money transfers, bill payments, card management, financing, financing rescheduling, and many other essential services for customers.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed A. Al Shaibei, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, stated:“We are proud to receive this latest recognition, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with an advanced banking experience through our mobile banking application, one of the leading digital banking platforms in Qatar and the region. This award inspires us to further drive the innovation and enhance the value we provide to our customers through technology”.

He added:“In today's era of digital transformation, mobile banking is no longer a choice but a necessity."

"For this reason, we place it at the core of our strategy and continue to develop it, making it more comprehensive and flexible, and better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our customers”.

Dr. Al Shaibei further continued:“At QIIB, we have ensured that our mobile banking application serves as a fully integrated platform that meets the needs of all customers, from the simplest daily transactions to managing financing and investments."

"We continuously update the application and introduce smart features based on user feedback and experience, enhancing engagement and customer satisfaction”.

Adding to his remarks, he said:“Success in this field is not limited to simply launching a mobile banking platform, but lies in the ability to develop a comprehensive digital banking ecosystem that integrates with the Bank's other services and keeps pace with global trends in digital governance and cybersecurity”.

He concluded by reaffirming QIIB's commitment to pursuing this path, delivering a distinguished digital banking experience that meets customers' needs and aspirations, and reinforcing the Bank's position as one of the leading pioneers in Islamic banking services.