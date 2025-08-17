403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta faces investigation due to AI flirting with kids
(MENAFN) US Senators are investigating Meta, the parent company of Facebook, following reports that its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots could engage children in romantic or sexualized conversations. The probe was announced Friday by Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who chairs a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on crime and counterterrorism, with support from Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Hawley stated that Congress needs to determine whether Meta’s AI products enable exploitation, deception, or other criminal harms toward children, and whether the company misled regulators or the public about its safety measures. He demanded that Meta provide internal documents immediately.
The investigation follows a Reuters report revealing that Meta’s internal AI policies allowed chatbots to flirt with minors. One guideline reportedly permitted bots to describe a child as having a “youthful form [that] is a work of art,” even while technically barring references to under-13s as sexually desirable. An example in the document suggested it would be acceptable for a bot to tell a shirtless eight-year-old, “every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply.”
Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity, stated that it is being revised, and acknowledged that such interactions “never should have been allowed.”
The probe adds to Meta’s ongoing legal and regulatory challenges in the US and Europe over privacy, antitrust, and data practices. Critics have accused the company of prioritizing growth and profits over user safety, including amplifying harmful content and failing to protect personal data, while investing heavily to become a leader in AI.
Hawley stated that Congress needs to determine whether Meta’s AI products enable exploitation, deception, or other criminal harms toward children, and whether the company misled regulators or the public about its safety measures. He demanded that Meta provide internal documents immediately.
The investigation follows a Reuters report revealing that Meta’s internal AI policies allowed chatbots to flirt with minors. One guideline reportedly permitted bots to describe a child as having a “youthful form [that] is a work of art,” even while technically barring references to under-13s as sexually desirable. An example in the document suggested it would be acceptable for a bot to tell a shirtless eight-year-old, “every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply.”
Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity, stated that it is being revised, and acknowledged that such interactions “never should have been allowed.”
The probe adds to Meta’s ongoing legal and regulatory challenges in the US and Europe over privacy, antitrust, and data practices. Critics have accused the company of prioritizing growth and profits over user safety, including amplifying harmful content and failing to protect personal data, while investing heavily to become a leader in AI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment