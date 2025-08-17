403
Putin states long-term settlement key in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that any lasting settlement of the Ukraine conflict must tackle its underlying causes, address Russia’s security concerns, and restore a fair balance of global security. He made the remarks during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday following their Alaska summit.
The two leaders met to discuss rebuilding US-Russia relations and exploring ways to end the Ukraine war. Putin praised Trump’s willingness to engage in dialogue and recognize the complexity of the situation, calling it a positive step toward peace.
Describing Russians and Ukrainians as “brotherly peoples,” Putin labeled the conflict a tragedy and reiterated Moscow’s genuine desire to bring it to an end. He stressed that a durable solution must involve restoring equitable security arrangements in Europe and worldwide.
Putin agreed with Trump that ensuring Ukraine’s security is vital and expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter. He urged Kiev and European capitals to respond constructively and avoid undermining progress through provocations or hidden agendas.
Trump echoed this sentiment, saying the talks showed there is a real chance for peace and adding that he looks forward to meeting Putin again soon, as both share the goal of ending the conflict.
