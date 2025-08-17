403
European Leaders Back Ukraine’s Sovereignty After Trump-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) Leading European officials on Saturday emphasized the imperative to fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity following Friday’s high-stakes encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
In a unified declaration, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed that Trump had briefed them and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on the details of the Alaska discussions.
The group called for intensified diplomatic efforts, specifically involving Zelensky, whom Trump is anticipated to meet shortly.
The statement underscored the necessity for Ukraine to receive “ironclad security guarantees” to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial boundaries. The leaders applauded Trump’s affirmation that Washington is ready to extend such assurances and expressed willingness to collaborate with both Trump and Zelensky on organizing a trilateral summit “with European support.”
“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to the EU and NATO,” the statement declared.
Reiterating their commitment to Kyiv, the leaders insisted Ukraine alone must determine its territorial future, stressing that international borders “must not be changed by force.”
The coalition pledged ongoing support for Ukraine, warning that as long as hostilities persist, Europe will sustain pressure on Russia through enhanced sanctions and broader economic penalties targeting its war economy.
Trump described Friday’s meeting with Putin as “very productive meeting,” noting both sides found agreement on “many points” and achieved some progress, although no formal deal was reached.
