Ukrenergo Introduces Hourly Power Outage Schedules For Sunday In Several Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's state power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00, with restrictions ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 stages.

For industrial consumers, power limits will also apply during the same hours – from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00.

The timing and extent of restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be available on the official social media pages of regional electricity providers.

The company recalled that these restrictions are being introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

