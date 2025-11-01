Ukrenergo Introduces Hourly Power Outage Schedules For Sunday In Several Regions
Hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00, with restrictions ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 stages.
For industrial consumers, power limits will also apply during the same hours – from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00.
The timing and extent of restrictions may change. Up-to-date information will be available on the official social media pages of regional electricity providers.
The company recalled that these restrictions are being introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.
You can buy Ukrinform photos here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment