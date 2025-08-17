403
Spain Continues to Fight Widespread Wildfires
(MENAFN) Spain is currently facing an unprecedented crisis as wildfires rage across over 51 locations throughout the country, displacing more than 4,000 individuals who were compelled to sleep outside.
The widespread blazes are affecting numerous regions and placing immense pressure on emergency services.
According to local officials referenced by EFE, fires persist in at least 25 different areas within Castile and Leon, 14 zones in Galicia, 12 in Asturias, and multiple locations in the southern part of Extremadura.
The emergency has impacted vast swaths of the country, with no immediate relief in sight.
Among the most severely affected territories are Ourense in Galicia; the provinces of Leon and Zamora in the autonomous community of Castile and Leon; Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias; and Plasencia, located in Extremadura.
These regions are witnessing widespread destruction and mounting evacuations as fires continue to spread.
In Castile and Leon specifically, around 3,250 individuals have been forced to flee their homes and remain displaced, spending the night outdoors due to the rapidly advancing flames.
In Galicia, firefighting personnel have been battling the blazes for several days.
The fires have already scorched more than 47,000 hectares (116,139 acres) of land, marking a severe environmental and humanitarian disaster.
Numerous residents from the Ourense area have found temporary refuge in sports halls, emergency shelters, or have sought assistance from friends and family.
Further south in Extremadura, approximately 200 people were evacuated from the town of Jarilla, located in the province of Caceres, due to advancing fires threatening their safety.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the worst-hit regions — "Ourense in Galicia and Leon in Castile and Leon" — this coming Sunday to assess the damage and coordinate further response efforts.
Efforts to control the blazes are being reinforced by personnel from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME), along with aerial support provided by the European Union to help contain the disaster and protect lives and property.
