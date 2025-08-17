India's Electronics Production Reaches $133 Billion In A Decade, Exports Surge
The electronics exports have also seen a surge of over 47 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25, the minister informed via an X post.
“Our government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. As a result, we have moved from having 2 mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today,” he added.
One of the greatest journeys has been the transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.
“The electronics sector has also generated large-scale employment opportunities with solar modules, networking devices, charger adapters, and electronic parts, also playing a key role in strengthening our exports,” said Goyal.
According to latest data compiled by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), electronics exports reached $12.4 billion in Q1 FY26, up from $8.43 billion in the same period last year. With this momentum, the industry body projects that electronics exports are expected to touch $46–50 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
The standout performer was the mobile phone segment, which grew by 55 per cent, from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to estimated $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.
Non-mobile electronics exports also posted solid growth, rising from $3.53 billion to estimated $4.8 billion, an increase of 36 per cent. These include key product segments such as solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger adapters and parts, and components.
The electronics manufacturing sector has undergone a historic transformation over the past decade. This growth was enabled by well-calibrated policy interventions such as the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and strong state-industry collaboration.
