403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Awaits Meeting Trump in Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he will travel to Washington, DC, on Monday for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding “details regarding ending the killing and the war.”
The statement was made after a phone conversation between the two leaders, which Zelenskyy shared via a post on the social media platform X.
According to him, the conversation began privately but later included various European officials.
Zelenskyy described the exchange as “long and substantive,” noting that Trump briefed him on his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Alaska on Friday.
The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the significance of the topics discussed during that meeting.
Reaffirming Ukraine's dedication to seeking peace, Zelenskyy said his country remains prepared to act with “maximum effort” toward achieving a peaceful resolution.
He also emphasized the critical role of U.S. influence in shaping the course of current developments.
The president expressed support for Trump’s suggestion of a trilateral summit involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.
Zelenskyy asserted that "key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders," and a three-party structure is appropriate for such conversations.
Zelenskyy also stressed the necessity of European participation “at every stage” of the process to secure long-term safety assurances for Ukraine in cooperation with the U.S.
He concluded by mentioning encouraging indications from the American side concerning their role in supporting Ukraine’s security and reiterated ongoing coordination efforts with international allies.
The statement was made after a phone conversation between the two leaders, which Zelenskyy shared via a post on the social media platform X.
According to him, the conversation began privately but later included various European officials.
Zelenskyy described the exchange as “long and substantive,” noting that Trump briefed him on his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Alaska on Friday.
The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the significance of the topics discussed during that meeting.
Reaffirming Ukraine's dedication to seeking peace, Zelenskyy said his country remains prepared to act with “maximum effort” toward achieving a peaceful resolution.
He also emphasized the critical role of U.S. influence in shaping the course of current developments.
The president expressed support for Trump’s suggestion of a trilateral summit involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.
Zelenskyy asserted that "key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders," and a three-party structure is appropriate for such conversations.
Zelenskyy also stressed the necessity of European participation “at every stage” of the process to secure long-term safety assurances for Ukraine in cooperation with the U.S.
He concluded by mentioning encouraging indications from the American side concerning their role in supporting Ukraine’s security and reiterated ongoing coordination efforts with international allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment