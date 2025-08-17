Polish Government: Ukraine Must Retain Path To EU, NATO Membership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish government spokesperson Adam Szlapka stated this during a media briefing on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"From the perspective of European leaders, what matters most is maintaining unity, as well as ensuring that Ukraine remains a sovereign state - without restrictions on its armed forces, its relations with third countries, or any possible veto on joining the EU or NATO," Szlapka said.

He added that "territorial issues" must be decided solely by Ukraine.

"In short, the position of European countries is this: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Szlapka said.

Image of US soldiers kneeling before Putin leaves a stain on America – British expert

He recalled that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, will take place soon. European leaders support this process, while stressing that Europe's backing of Ukraine "must remain at a high level."

According to Szlapka, in terms of Poland's interests, it is important to preserve unity on Ukrainian issues among key domestic political players, including between the government and the president.

Photo: Unsplash