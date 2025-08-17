Delhi Traffic Alert! Roads Closed, Diverted For PM Modi's Visit Today Check Routes To Take And Avoid
Delhi Traffic Police implemented traffic restriction from 6:00 AM today which will remain effective till 2:00 PM. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated,“Traffic movement will be affected on 17.08.2025 due to special traffic arrangements for the UER-2 event.”Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate two major highway projects in Delhi today
Commuters must avoid the route leading to Peeragarhi from Tikri Border and Rohini affected stretches.Routes closed
- Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain closed on Sunday. “Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and all connected roads towards UER-II will be affected,”the advisory states. Traffic ovement on Bhagwan Mahavir Road and connecting roads (including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road, and Badsha Dahiya Marg ) will also be affected.
Tikri Border-Peeragarhi Stretch
Movement of commercial vehicles will be restricted on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa.
Alternate routes for commercial vehicles: Tikri Border, Ghewra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road under the Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll and Jharoda Nala under Flyover, Bahadurgarh to UER-2.
Commuters headed for Tikri Border-Peeragarhi stretch must avoid Rohtak road and take Jharoda-Najafgarh or Nangloi route.Also Read | PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana for youth: Eligibility, benefits and more
According to the advisory, commuters planning to cross the stretch between Rani Khera and Tikri Border must head towards Tikri Border via Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Jharoda
Rohini Residents must keep in mind to access KN Katju Marg, Rohini Jail Marg and other alternative routes in the wake of traffic restrictions. Motorists must refer to the traffic advisory for more details.
