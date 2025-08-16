Authorities Coordinate A Community Emergency Plan At The Gualaca Fortuna Hydroelectric Plant

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) To strengthen disaster preparedness, a coordination meeting was held between local authorities, justices of the peace from the Gualaca district, and members of the Paja de Sombrero community at the Fortuna Power Plant Emergency Center. Representatives from the National Police, SINAPROC (National Institute of Statistics and Census), the Fire Department, the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health (MINSA), the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), and the National Authority for Public Services (ASEP) participated in the meeting, joining forces to develop the Emergency Plan (PADE). The Gualaca Fortuna Hydroelectric Plant, also known as the Fortuna Dam, is located in Gualaca, Panama. It's a large hydroelectric facility that uses the waters of the Chiriquí Viejo River to generate electricity. The dam was built in the 1970s and has played a significant role in Panama's energy production.

The main purpose is to integrate security institutions and provide community guidance on preventive measures, evacuation routes, and safe points in the event of a potential emergency related to the Fortuna hydroelectric plant. Lieutenant Luis Palacio, of the Citizen Integration and Participation Police Service (SPIPC) of the 4th Police Zone of Chiriquí, emphasized the need to install an alarm horn at a strategic location to allow for the timely evacuation of residents. He also announced that community education sessions will be held to reinforce a culture of prevention. This initiative reaffirms the inter-institutional commitment to the safety and well-being of the communities closest to risk zones.