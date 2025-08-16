Authorities Coordinate A Community Emergency Plan At The Gualaca Fortuna Hydroelectric Plant -
The main purpose is to integrate security institutions and provide community guidance on preventive measures, evacuation routes, and safe points in the event of a potential emergency related to the Fortuna hydroelectric plant. Lieutenant Luis Palacio, of the Citizen Integration and Participation Police Service (SPIPC) of the 4th Police Zone of Chiriquí, emphasized the need to install an alarm horn at a strategic location to allow for the timely evacuation of residents. He also announced that community education sessions will be held to reinforce a culture of prevention. This initiative reaffirms the inter-institutional commitment to the safety and well-being of the communities closest to risk zones.
