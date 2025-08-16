Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Italy Mora Made History As The First Miss Cosmo Panama -

Italy Mora Made History As The First Miss Cosmo Panama -


2025-08-16 11:06:23
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama: Model and beauty queen Italy Mora was officially crowned Miss Cosmo Panama Friday, August 15, at 7:00 pm at the Golden Tower Hotel. She marked a milestone by becoming the first Panamanian representative to compete in this prestigious international pageant, which was held in Asia. During the interview, Mora expressed her excitement about this new stage and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent the country, noting that she feels motivated and ready to take on the challenge. “I feel very happy and excited to be the first Miss Cosmo Panama. It's a huge responsibility, and I'm going to do my best to honor Panama, ” Mora said.



Mora is best remembered for her time at Miss Universe Panama, where she was one of the most talked-about contestants. However, her time at that pageant ended prematurely after being disqualified for administrative reasons, an episode that attracted media attention and sparked debate on social media. Far from leaving the stage, Italy transformed that experience into motivation. Today, with her crowning as Miss Cosmo Panama, she begins a new era in which she will seek to project not only beauty, but also the culture and values of her country.

An International Challenge



The competition will bring together candidates from around the world, evaluated in talent tests, interviews, and runway shows. For Mora, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate her comprehensive training and position Panama in a competition that is gaining increasing recognition in the beauty industry.

MENAFN16082025000218011062ID1109937295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search