Italy Mora Made History As The First Miss Cosmo Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Model and beauty queen Italy Mora was officially crowned Miss Cosmo Panama Friday, August 15, at 7:00 pm at the Golden Tower Hotel. She marked a milestone by becoming the first Panamanian representative to compete in this prestigious international pageant, which was held in Asia. During the interview, Mora expressed her excitement about this new stage and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent the country, noting that she feels motivated and ready to take on the challenge.” Mora said.

Mora is best remembered for her time at Miss Universe Panama, where she was one of the most talked-about contestants. However, her time at that pageant ended prematurely after being disqualified for administrative reasons, an episode that attracted media attention and sparked debate on social media. Far from leaving the stage, Italy transformed that experience into motivation. Today, with her crowning as Miss Cosmo Panama, she begins a new era in which she will seek to project not only beauty, but also the culture and values of her country.

An International Challenge

The competition will bring together candidates from around the world, evaluated in talent tests, interviews, and runway shows. For Mora, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate her comprehensive training and position Panama in a competition that is gaining increasing recognition in the beauty industry.