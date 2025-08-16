Italy Mora Made History As The First Miss Cosmo Panama -
Mora is best remembered for her time at Miss Universe Panama, where she was one of the most talked-about contestants. However, her time at that pageant ended prematurely after being disqualified for administrative reasons, an episode that attracted media attention and sparked debate on social media. Far from leaving the stage, Italy transformed that experience into motivation. Today, with her crowning as Miss Cosmo Panama, she begins a new era in which she will seek to project not only beauty, but also the culture and values of her country.
An International Challenge
The competition will bring together candidates from around the world, evaluated in talent tests, interviews, and runway shows. For Mora, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate her comprehensive training and position Panama in a competition that is gaining increasing recognition in the beauty industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment