Amit Shah To Attend BJP Zonal Conference In TN's Tirunelveli On August 22

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu on August 22 to participate in the BJP's zonal conference and to preside over the State Core Committee meeting in Tirunelveli.

The zonal conference, originally scheduled for August 17, was postponed following the demise of Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan.

Party insiders said HM Shah, who had initially been invited for the programme, confirmed his participation after the event was rescheduled.

A senior BJP leader said,“He will lead the zonal conference and address the gathering. The Union Home Minister will also review the party's organisational work and hold discussions with state office-bearers on the prevailing political situation.”

The Tirunelveli conference is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level committees and speeding up grassroots mobilisation in the southern districts.

Party sources noted that this will be one of the largest BJP events in the region, aimed at energising cadre and reinforcing the party's growing influence in southern Tamil Nadu.

While HM Shah is not expected to meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during this visit, BJP leaders have indicated that discussions on consolidating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state will be an important part of his deliberations with state leaders.

Strengthening alliances, fine-tuning electoral strategies, and addressing local political challenges are likely to figure in the review sessions.

Meanwhile, BJP national General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu by the end of August to assess the party's organisational progress. His visit is expected to complement HM Shah's efforts by offering guidance on expanding cadre strength and ensuring greater coordination at the grassroots level.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP leadership is placing increased emphasis on widening its support base, particularly in the southern districts where the party is working to gain ground.

Home Minister Shah's participation in the zonal conference is seen as a strong message of the central leadership's focus on Tamil Nadu, a state considered crucial for the party's long-term southern strategy.