Amit Shah To Attend BJP Zonal Conference In TN's Tirunelveli On August 22
The zonal conference, originally scheduled for August 17, was postponed following the demise of Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan.
Party insiders said HM Shah, who had initially been invited for the programme, confirmed his participation after the event was rescheduled.
A senior BJP leader said,“He will lead the zonal conference and address the gathering. The Union Home Minister will also review the party's organisational work and hold discussions with state office-bearers on the prevailing political situation.”
The Tirunelveli conference is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level committees and speeding up grassroots mobilisation in the southern districts.
Party sources noted that this will be one of the largest BJP events in the region, aimed at energising cadre and reinforcing the party's growing influence in southern Tamil Nadu.
While HM Shah is not expected to meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during this visit, BJP leaders have indicated that discussions on consolidating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state will be an important part of his deliberations with state leaders.
Strengthening alliances, fine-tuning electoral strategies, and addressing local political challenges are likely to figure in the review sessions.
Meanwhile, BJP national General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu by the end of August to assess the party's organisational progress. His visit is expected to complement HM Shah's efforts by offering guidance on expanding cadre strength and ensuring greater coordination at the grassroots level.
With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP leadership is placing increased emphasis on widening its support base, particularly in the southern districts where the party is working to gain ground.
Home Minister Shah's participation in the zonal conference is seen as a strong message of the central leadership's focus on Tamil Nadu, a state considered crucial for the party's long-term southern strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment