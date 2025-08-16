Russians Attack Sloviansk Twice With Italmas Uavs, Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He said that the first attack occurred around 18:15, targeting the private sector of the Zaliznychnyi microdistrict. A woman was injured, and several homes were damaged.

The second strike took place around 19:30, hitting the private sector of the Lymany microdistrict. Residential buildings were again damaged.

Liakh confirmed that Italmas UAVs were used in both attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15 in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, during the evacuation of civilians from the affected area, one of the rescuers was wounded as a result of repeated Russian shelling.

