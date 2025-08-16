Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Sloviansk Twice With Italmas Uavs, Woman Wounded

Russians Attack Sloviansk Twice With Italmas Uavs, Woman Wounded


2025-08-16 07:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He said that the first attack occurred around 18:15, targeting the private sector of the Zaliznychnyi microdistrict. A woman was injured, and several homes were damaged.

The second strike took place around 19:30, hitting the private sector of the Lymany microdistrict. Residential buildings were again damaged.

Read also: Ukrainian forces advance up to 2.5 km in Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector - General Staff

Liakh confirmed that Italmas UAVs were used in both attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15 in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, during the evacuation of civilians from the affected area, one of the rescuers was wounded as a result of repeated Russian shelling.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109937099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search