Nine New Electronic Warfare Systems Approved For Use By Ukrainian Forces In July
The ministry said that in modern warfare, the success of military operations largely depends on the effectiveness of EW/ELINT systems employed by Ukrainian defenders.
Overall, in the first seven months of 2025, the ministry cleared nearly 80 EW/ELINT systems for use, compared with more than 150 last year.Read also: Over 40 new unmanned aerial vehicles approved for use by Defense Forces
It is noted that 90% of the new systems were developed by Ukrainian arms manufacturers.
In July 2025 the Ministry of Defense also codified and approved for service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces eight new domestically produced ground robotic platforms.
Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry
