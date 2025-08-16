403
Trump To Receive Zelenskyy On Mon. To Discuss Chances For Ukraine Peace Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will discuss with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky on Monday how to build on the outcome of his talks with Russian President in Alaska to reach a deal for ending the three-year conflict.
"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Vladimir Putin," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."
He pointed out that his talks with President Putin was very successful as well as his late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO.
He emphasized that they have agreed that "the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up".
Earlier, President Trump said that the onus is on President Zelenskyy to capitalize on Alaska Summit outcomes to reach a final peace deal with Russia.
He pointed out that there were many points that he and Russian President agreed on, but he failed to reveal any details in this regard.
Trump and Putin said late Thursday that they had held very productive and constructive talks on Ukraine, but did not finalize a deal for ending the three-year war. (Pick up previous)
