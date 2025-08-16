Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 16, 2025


2025-08-16 03:18:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in São Paulo features a sold-out drag mega-festival , a one-night performance by“O Rei” Roberto Carlos, and a curated all-night underground club lineup.

These listings are verified for this date with times, addresses, phone contacts, websites, and entrance details. Use this guide to plan your Saturday night in the city.
Top Picks Tonight

The Realness Festival 2025 - Vibra São Paulo (Vila Almeida)
Why picked: The biggest drag festival in Latin America returns to São Paulo - sold out - a true one-day cultural moment.

  • Time: 18:00
  • Venue: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17.955 - Vila Almeida, São Paulo – SP, 04795-100
  • Phone/Contact: Not published by venue; official SAC: ...
  • Website: vibrasaopaulo
  • Entrance/Tickets: Sold out on the official agenda; last-minute resale may appear on TicketSwap.








Roberto Carlos - Tokio Marine Hall (Vila Cruzeiro)
Why picked: Brazil's“King” plays a one-night date in a top concert hall - a marquee MPB experience.

  • Time: 21:30 (doors 19:30)
  • Venue: Rua Bragança Paulista, 1281 - São Paulo – SP, 04727-002
  • Phone: +55 (11) 2548-2541
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance/Tickets: via Ticketmaster (dynamic by sector; check live availability on the official event page).






NAVE - D-EDGE (Barra Funda)
Why picked: São Paulo's flagship underground club with an all-night, multi-room lineup - the city's essential late option.

  • Time: 23:59–08:00
  • Venue: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 - São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3665-9500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance/Tickets: advance from R$90 + fee (Lote 1) via Blueticket; limited door sales subject to capacity.


Also Notable Tonight

O Grande Encontro - Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda)
Why picked: Three icons - Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho & Geraldo Azevedo - share one stage; high-impact MPB/forró night.

  • Time: doors 20:00 . show 22:00
  • Venue: Rua Tagipuru, 795 - São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3868-5860
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance/Tickets: Ticket360 - sectors from ~R$220 (check live availability).



Ana Gabriela - Casa Natura Musical (Pinheiros)
Why picked: Intimate, well-curated pop night on the“Baseada em Fatos (Quase) Reais” tour in one of SP's best mid-size rooms.

  • Time: 22:30
  • Venue: Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134 - São Paulo – SP, 05404-005
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3031-4143
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance/Tickets: via Sympla/Bileto - from ~R$40 (half-price) when available.


Plan Your Night
18:00 The Realness Festival at Vibra → 21:30 Roberto Carlos at Tokio Marine Hall → 23:59–late NAVE at D-EDGE. Alternative: start at 20:00/22:00 “O Grande Encontro” and swing to D-EDGE for the after.
Good to Know

  • Dynamic pricing and lot changes happen on show day - always confirm the ticket page before you go.
  • Distances: South Zone (Vibra/Tokio Marine) ↔ Barra Funda (D-EDGE/Espaço Unimed). Metro + ride-hail is the easiest combo.
  • Bring ID for half-price eligibility; times can shift slightly on the day - check the official links.

