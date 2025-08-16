São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 16, 2025

403
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 16, 2025
Top Picks Tonight
The Realness Festival 2025 - Vibra São Paulo (Vila Almeida)
Why picked: The biggest drag festival in Latin America returns to São Paulo - sold out - a true one-day cultural moment.
Time: 18:00
Venue: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17.955 - Vila Almeida, São Paulo – SP, 04795-100
Phone/Contact: Not published by venue; official SAC: ...
Website: vibrasaopaulo
Entrance/Tickets: Sold out on the official agenda; last-minute resale may appear on TicketSwap.
Roberto Carlos - Tokio Marine Hall (Vila Cruzeiro)
Why picked: Brazil's“King” plays a one-night date in a top concert hall - a marquee MPB experience.
Time: 21:30 (doors 19:30)
Venue: Rua Bragança Paulista, 1281 - São Paulo – SP, 04727-002
Phone: +55 (11) 2548-2541
Website: vibrasaopaulo
Entrance/Tickets: via Ticketmaster (dynamic by sector; check live availability on the official event page).
NAVE - D-EDGE (Barra Funda)
Why picked: São Paulo's flagship underground club with an all-night, multi-room lineup - the city's essential late option.
Time: 23:59–08:00
Venue: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 - São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
Phone: +55 (11) 3665-9500
Website: d-edge.com.br
Entrance/Tickets: advance from R$90 + fee (Lote 1) via Blueticket; limited door sales subject to capacity.
Also Notable Tonight
O Grande Encontro - Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda)
Why picked: Three icons - Alceu Valença, Elba Ramalho & Geraldo Azevedo - share one stage; high-impact MPB/forró night.
Time: doors 20:00 . show 22:00
Venue: Rua Tagipuru, 795 - São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
Phone: +55 (11) 3868-5860
Website: espacounimed.com.br
Entrance/Tickets: Ticket360 - sectors from ~R$220 (check live availability).
Ana Gabriela - Casa Natura Musical (Pinheiros)
Why picked: Intimate, well-curated pop night on the“Baseada em Fatos (Quase) Reais” tour in one of SP's best mid-size rooms.
Time: 22:30
Venue: Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134 - São Paulo – SP, 05404-005
Phone: +55 (11) 3031-4143
Website: casanaturamusical.com.br
Entrance/Tickets: via Sympla/Bileto - from ~R$40 (half-price) when available.
Plan Your Night
18:00 The Realness Festival at Vibra → 21:30 Roberto Carlos at Tokio Marine Hall → 23:59–late NAVE at D-EDGE. Alternative: start at 20:00/22:00 “O Grande Encontro” and swing to D-EDGE for the after.
Good to Know
Dynamic pricing and lot changes happen on show day - always confirm the ticket page before you go.
Distances: South Zone (Vibra/Tokio Marine) ↔ Barra Funda (D-EDGE/Espaço Unimed). Metro + ride-hail is the easiest combo.
Bring ID for half-price eligibility; times can shift slightly on the day - check the official links.
Legal Disclaimer:
