Several Indian women have shone in past ODI World Cups, from Mithali Raj's record 409 runs in 2017 to Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive innings, consistently ranking among the top scorers and fueling India's quest for a maiden title.

Team India will begin their quest for the maiden Women's ODI World Cup triumph when they take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on September 30. India is the host of the 13th edition of the prestigious tournament, and the Women in Blue are aiming to lift the coveted trophy for the first time on home soil.

Overall last several editions of the Women's ODI World Cup, India has produced some remarkable batting performances, with a few players consistently being among the leading run-getters in every edition of the tournament. As India prepares to break the World Cup title drought, let's take a look at top five leading run-getters in a single edition of the tournament.

Former captain Mithali Raj tops the list among the Indian batters to score the most runs in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. In 2017, Raj amassed 409 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 45.44 in nine matches. Mithali Raj was among three captains, alongside Belinda Clarke and Suzie Bates, who aggregated over 400 runs in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.

Overall, Mithali Raj is the second leading run-getter of the tournament, with 1321 runs, including 2 centuries and 11 fifties, at an average of 47.17 in 38 matches.

Punam Raut was one of the top performers for Team India in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup. In the 2017 edition of the tournament, Raut emerged as the highest run-getter for the side, as he amassed 381 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 42.33 in nine matches.

Overall, Raut amassed 466 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 33.28 in 14 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur had a brilliant campaign in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the second leading run-getter for India. Kaur had amassed 359 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 59.83 in 9 matches. Her 171-run unbeaten knock against Australia in the semifinal is the ninth-highest individual score in the tournament's history. In the following edition of the World Cup, in 2022, Kaur scored 318 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 53.00 in seven matches.

Overall in her Women's ODI World Cup career, Harmanpreet Kaur has aggregated 876 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 51.52 in 26 matches. Kaur will look to complete the 1000-run mark in the upcoming edition of the prestigious tournament.

India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, had her best campaign in the last edition of the Women's ODI World Cup. In her second World Cup in 2022, Mandhana amassed 327 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 46.71 in seven matches. This was much improved showing by her than in her debut World Cup in 2017, wherein she scored 232 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 29.00 in nine matches.

Overall, Smriti Mandhana has amassed 559 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 37.26 in 16 matches. India's vice-captain is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming edition, continuing her run-scoring form.

Former India captain was then the leading run-getter for the side in a single edition of the tournament. In the 2000/01 Women's ODI World Cup, Anjum Chopra amassed 267 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 38.14 in 8 matches. Chopra was one of the two women Indian cricketers, alongside Chanderkanta Kaul, to amass over 250 runs in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.

Overall, Anjum Chopra aggregated 619 runs, including six fifties, at an average of 29.47 in 26 matches of her Women's ODI Cup career.