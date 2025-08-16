Khalilzad: Pakistan To Host Meeting Of Taliban Opponents

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, said on Saturday that Pakistan will host a meeting of exiled Afghan opposition groups later this month.

Writing on social media platform X, Khalilzad noted that while Afghan citizens have the right to express their political views, Pakistan's decision to host such a gathering was“very unwise and a deliberate provocation.”

He argued that the same principle would apply if the roles were reversed, explaining that if the Taliban hosted a meeting of Pakistani opposition groups seeking to overthrow a military-backed government, he would also condemn it.

“On August 25th and 26th, Pakistan is hosting a meeting of Afghan exiles opposed to the Taliban, including some who support the violent overthrow of the current authorities. Afghan citizens are entitled to their political views, but Pakistan's seeming support of them by hosting their conference is hugely unwise and an intended provocation,” he stated.

According to Khalilzad, Afghanistan and Pakistan already suffer from a serious lack of trust and cooperation. He warned that this move by Islamabad is likely to further erode confidence and could backfire.

He described Pakistan's action as“immature, irresponsible, and regrettable,” suggesting it risks inflaming tensions rather than promoting regional stability.

Khalilzad's comments reflect long-standing suspicions between the two neighbors, where political disputes and security concerns have often overshadowed opportunities for cooperation. His statement underscores the fragile state of bilateral relations at a time when Afghanistan remains politically unstable under Taliban rule.

