Russia May Step Up Pressure On Battlefield Soon Zelensky

"Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine, and knowing Russia's treachery, we anticipate that in the coming days the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors. We are documenting the movement and preparations of Russian troops," Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine will respond - if necessary, asymmetrically.

"I asked the Commander-in-Chief to speak with combat commanders. Ukraine needs strong positions and truly tangible resistance to the enemy," Zelensky said.