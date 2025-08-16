Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Coalition Of The Willing' Leaders To Meet On Aug 17 The Guardian

2025-08-16 03:12:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to The Guardian , the "Coalition of the Willing" leaders will meet via video conference on Sunday afternoon ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington on Monday, the French presidency office said on Saturday.

The meeting will be co-presided by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, the office said.

Earlier on Saturday, Macron announced a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," scheduled to take place soon.

Photo: dpa

