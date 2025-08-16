Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest IS Militant


2025-08-16 03:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Joint Special Operations Command said Saturday that its forces managed to arrest "a dangerous terrorist" in the northern governorate of Kirkuk.
Based on accurate intelligence, the Special Forces, backed by military advisors from the international coalition, conducted a successful aerial landing near Kirkuk's borders with the central governorate of Salah Al-Din and captured Suleiman Khodair Suleiman Dawood.
They seized a number of weapons and communication devices found on the wanted terrorist, according to a statement from the Command's security media cell.
The defendant was a member of the terrorist Al-Qaeda organization before joining the so-called Islamic State.
He was referred to interrogations as a prelude to prosecution, the statement noted. (end)
