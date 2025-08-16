403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest IS Militant
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Joint Special Operations Command said Saturday that its forces managed to arrest "a dangerous terrorist" in the northern governorate of Kirkuk.
Based on accurate intelligence, the Special Forces, backed by military advisors from the international coalition, conducted a successful aerial landing near Kirkuk's borders with the central governorate of Salah Al-Din and captured Suleiman Khodair Suleiman Dawood.
They seized a number of weapons and communication devices found on the wanted terrorist, according to a statement from the Command's security media cell.
The defendant was a member of the terrorist Al-Qaeda organization before joining the so-called Islamic State.
He was referred to interrogations as a prelude to prosecution, the statement noted. (end)
sbr
Based on accurate intelligence, the Special Forces, backed by military advisors from the international coalition, conducted a successful aerial landing near Kirkuk's borders with the central governorate of Salah Al-Din and captured Suleiman Khodair Suleiman Dawood.
They seized a number of weapons and communication devices found on the wanted terrorist, according to a statement from the Command's security media cell.
The defendant was a member of the terrorist Al-Qaeda organization before joining the so-called Islamic State.
He was referred to interrogations as a prelude to prosecution, the statement noted. (end)
sbr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment