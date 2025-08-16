Dubai: Viral Trend Of Adults Using Pacifiers Sparks Health Warnings From Experts

A strange new trend of adults using pacifiers to soothe themselves has gone viral online, sparking both fascination and concern. Dubai experts said the habit may point to deeper psychological struggles, while also carrying potential risks for speech and dental health.

The 'bizarre' trend recently attracted political attention in Bahrain, where an MP called it a“breach of public morals,” according to media reports. Still, some users insist pacifiers help calm their nerves, with a few even claiming the habit supports them in quitting smoking.

Recommended For You

For Dubai resident S.L., who works in a high-pressure corporate job, the discovery felt "oddly comforting". Recently diagnosed with ADHD, she stumbled upon the trend on TikTok and decided to give it a try.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Is it really helpful?

“I saw it and thought, why not?” she said.“I bought a regular kids' pacifier and started using it when I felt overwhelmed. It was oddly comforting and helped me feel centered.”

Although she found it helpful, S.L. chose to keep her new habit private.“When the topic came up in a group of friends, their disgust really surprised me,” she said.“There have been so many viral trends, but this one seems to trigger an unusually strong reaction. To me, it's harmless. If it helps, why judge so harshly?”

Psychologists, however, say the behaviour may reflect something deeper.“On a psychological level, pacifier use by adults can be seen as a form of regression - a return to an earlier stage of development where needs were met in simple, soothing ways," said Hiba Salem, an adult and families specialist psychologist at Sage Clinics in Dubai.

She added that it is not uncommon for people struggling with "chronic anxiety, trauma, or sensory overload" to fall back on familiar habits as a way to regulate stress.“The pacifier becomes more than just an object; it functions as a sensory regulation tool, providing safety and control in moments of emotional overwhelm,” she said.

Dentists in Dubai, however, are raising red flags. Dr Nishant Khurana, a specialist endodontist at Aster Clinic, warned that prolonged pacifier use in adults can push teeth out of alignment, strain the jaw, wear down enamel, and irritate gums.

He added that this could alter tongue posture,“leading to lisping, changes in speech clarity, and an infant-like swallowing pattern called tongue thrust”.

Watching out for warning signs

The trend is believed to have started in China and South Korea before spreading globally through social media. While many online users praise its calming effects, psychologists caution against romanticising coping mechanisms without context.

“What may have once been considered socially unacceptable or odd is now shared, liked, and validated by online communities,” she said.“This visibility can reduce shame but there's also a risk of romanticising or oversimplifying complex coping behaviours.”

She urged people to be mindful of warning signs.“If they feel a sense of panic or emotional dysregulation without the pacifier, hide their use out of shame, avoid social situations where pacifier use would be questioned rely on it to suppress emotional discomfort, that's concerning,” she said.“The pacifier may be functioning as a psychological defence mechanism, shielding the individual from confronting vulnerabilities, anxiety, or trauma that would be better addressed in therapy.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nishant advised people that if they notice bite changes, speech differences, or tongue pushing between teeth, seeing a dentist or orthodontist early was imperative.

“Breaking the habit sooner prevents permanent changes,” he said.“In children, stopping early often allows teeth to self-correct. In adults, natural reversal is rare. It requires orthodontic treatment and sometimes orofacial myofunctional therapy to retrain swallowing and tongue habits.”