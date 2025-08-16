Switzerland Rejects New Israeli Settlements In Palestinian Territory

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland says it rejects the announced construction of thousands of housing units in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, settlements east of Jerusalem planned by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 11:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“These projects violate international law, jeopardise the two-state solution and fuel tensions,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Friday evening on the platform X.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently announced plans to build around 3,400 housing units in the area between East Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement.

