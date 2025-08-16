Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Rejects New Israeli Settlements In Palestinian Territory

Switzerland Rejects New Israeli Settlements In Palestinian Territory


2025-08-16 02:05:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland says it rejects the announced construction of thousands of housing units in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, settlements east of Jerusalem planned by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 11:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“These projects violate international law, jeopardise the two-state solution and fuel tensions,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Friday evening on the platform X.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently announced plans to build around 3,400 housing units in the area between East Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement.

More More International Geneva Is the UN still relevant in the Middle East?

This content was published on Jun 5, 2025 The UN is no longer at the center of negotiations for a solution to the Middle East conflict. But that doesn't mean it's irrelevant.

Read more: Is the UN still relevant in the Middle East

MENAFN16082025000210011054ID1109936670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search