Switzerland Rejects New Israeli Settlements In Palestinian Territory
“These projects violate international law, jeopardise the two-state solution and fuel tensions,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Friday evening on the platform X.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently announced plans to build around 3,400 housing units in the area between East Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement.More More International Geneva Is the UN still relevant in the Middle East?
