A 47-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Racial Abuse Of Antoine Semenyo
The Premier League opener between reigning champions Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped for several minutes during the first half following an allegation of "discriminatory abuse" from a supporter towards Semenyo. Play then resumed before an anti-discrimination message was later read out to the crowd at half-time.
Merseyside Police confirmed on Saturday that a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been taken into custody to be interviewed.
Earlier in the day, Semenyo had taken to social media to express his thoughts, in which he shared he was thankful for how the 'entire football family stood together' following the disturbing incident.
"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.
"To my @afcb teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you.
“Football showed its best side when it mattered most. Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.
“The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together," read the post by Semenyo on his social media.
Amongst those who offered support to Semenyo were Liverpool head coach and captain Arne Slot.
