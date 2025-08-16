Govinda Shows His Iconic Moves During Dahi Handi Celebration In Janmashtami With Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Celebrating Janmashtami, actor Govinda was seen attending the Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Sharad Kelkar.

Despite heavy rain, Govinda enjoyed a gala time with Shinde and Kelkar during the celebration. In the video doing rounds on social media, the 'Hero No. 1' actor was seen flaunting his iconic moves to the tunes of some of his popular tracks, while the crowd cheered for him with full enthusiasm.

Govinda attended the event in a comfy black T-shirt paired with matching jeans and a shawl.

Before this, Govinda celebrated Janmashtami by offering prayers at the ISKCON temple.

The clip featured him posing in a red kurta-pyjama, along with a beige shawl around his neck. The 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' actor was captured by the shutterbugs stepping out of his car before entering the temple in Juhu.

Apart from taking darshan of Lord Krishna on his birthday, Govinda was also seen interacting with the pandits and other members at the temple before leaving the premises.

In the meantime, Govinda made headlines for his claim that renowned Hollywood director James Cameron approached him for the lead role in his superhit drama "Avatar".

He stated that the filmmaker had offered him a massive fee for the role; however, he rejected the part.

Govinda's better half, Sunita Ahuja, reacted to these claims during her appearance on Uorfi Javed's YouTube channel.

“Arey yaar, mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui. 40 saal toh mujhe ho gaye hain Govinda ke saath. Woh Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya, mujhe nahi malum." (Oh man, I have no idea when the film was offered. I have been with Govinda for the last 40 years, and even I don't know when that Avatar director-producer came to offer the movie.), Sunita shared.