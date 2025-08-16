Nexa International Brands Unveils Royal Oasis In Pererenan, Asia's Top 3 Neighborhood

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pererenan Ranks Among Asia's Top 3 Neighborhoods - Nexa International brands Unveils Royal Oasis Collection at Its Heart

Named one of Asia's top three neighborhoods by TimeOut Worldwide, Pererenan is quickly becoming a global favorite - known for its seamless blend of raw natural beauty, creative spirit and sophisticated coastal lifestyle.







In the middle of this thriving, ever-evolving area, Nexa International brands presents Royal Oasis Collection - a boutique residential project that brings together clean, thoughtful architecture, private rooftop gardens and a design philosophy deeply in tune with the soul of the place.

Slated for completion within a year, Royal Oasis Collection isn't just a peaceful sanctuary - it's a smart investment. With high-end property demand in Pererenan on the rise, early buyers can look forward to strong value growth and long-term rewards.

Royal Oasis Collection by Nexa international brands - modern tropical living, reimagined with quiet elegance and solid returns on the horizon.









There are places you visit - and there are places that transform you.

Set amid the lush hills of Ubud, Tampak Siring Resort is poised to become one such destination.

This visionary new project is the result of a creative partnership between Nexa International brands and Andra Matin, the iconic Indonesian architect known for his poetic take on tropical minimalism. The collaboration merges refined design, cultural sensitivity and architectural soul - all rooted in the timeless rhythm of Bali's most spiritual landscape.

More than just a resort, Tampak Siring is a statement: about what it means to build with intention, to honor the land and to create spaces that make you pause, be in the exact moment and offers quiet luxury.

For Nexa International brands international group and Andra Matin, this partnership marks a meeting of visionaries - and a mutual elevation of identity. It also signals a rare investment opportunity, with projected growth as the resort nears completion and interest in Ubud's design-forward hospitality market continues to rise.

With its seamless blend of natural materials, sculpted light, and immersive stillness, Tampak Siring Resort offers more than a stay - it offers a state of mind.

Coming soon.

Media Contact

Name: Natalia Kamyshan

Email: ...

Organization: Nexa International brands

Website:

