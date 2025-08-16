Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Algeria Urge Inclusive Settlement In Libya, Dismantling Militias


2025-08-16 10:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Algerian peer Ahmad Attaf underlined, on Saturday, the need of reaching a political settlement in Libya that guarantees dismantling militias, and the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries.
Over a telephone call, the two ministers, urged for respecting Libya's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Abdelatty offered condolences to the Algerian government and people over the vehicle accident that killed and wounded some people, expressing Egypt's solidarity with Algeria in this painful mishap.
The call, which came in line with continued coordination and consultation between the two sides, covered the current developments in the Gaza Strip.
The two sides affirmed their unwavering positions that reject Israeli occupation cabinet's decision on expanding aggression in Gaza, it stated.
They considered it as an escalation act aiming to consolidate illegal occupation of the Palestinian land and continuing systematic genocide against unarmed Palestinian people, in violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
The Israeli occupation policy aims to undermine the rights of Palestinians to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.
The two sides agreed on the necessity of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and ensuring the urgent and unconditional flow of relief and medical aid, according to the statement.
In addition, the ministers called for the halt of starvation and organized murder that aggravate the conflict, fuel violence and extremism, urging full protection for civilians.
The two top diplomats renewed categorical rejection of Israeli occupation settlement policy and illegitimate expansion into Palestinian territories, seeing this as a serious violation of international law.
The two sides further reviewed bilateral collaboration and means of developing it, expressing satisfaction about Egyptian-Algeria ties over the last period.
They agreed to continue developing cooperation in varied fields, the statement concluded. (end)
