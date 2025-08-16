Kanimozhi Accuses BJP Of Misusing Central Agencies And Periyasamy On ED Raids

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) searches at the residences and properties of senior Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periyasamy on Saturday drew a sharp response from the DMK, with party leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi accusing the BJP of systematically misusing central agencies to target the opposition.

She asserted that neither the DMK nor its leaders would be intimidated by such moves.

The ED carried out raids at multiple premises linked to Periyasamy and his son, DMK MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, in Chennai and their native Dindigul, as part of a money laundering probe.

The searches, which follow similar actions against other DMK ministers, were based on a Madras High Court directive connected to a disproportionate assets case. Reacting strongly, Kanimozhi alleged that agencies like the Income Tax Department, ED, and CBI have been“weaponised” by the BJP to silence dissent.

“On one hand, they misuse the Election Commission by carrying out attacks on democracy through the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. On the other, they repeatedly unleash IT, ED, and CBI against senior DMK leaders. One such raid is happening today. But the DMK will face this,” she told reporters.

Kanimozhi stressed that the minister had a long history of overcoming challenges and remaining steadfast in his political journey.

“Periyasamy has stood firm with the DMK through difficult times. No amount of intimidation will shake our leaders or demoralise our cadre,” she said.

The case against Periyasamy dates back to his tenure between 2006 and 2010, when he was alleged to have amassed wealth worth Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P. Suseela and sons, P. Senthilkumar and P. Prabhu, disproportionate to his known income.

While a special court had discharged him and his family, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) challenged the decision, leading the High Court in April to order framing of charges and a day-to-day trial to be completed within six months.

The raids add to the mounting pressure on the ruling party, as other senior DMK leaders, including former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and Minister V. Senthil Balaji, are also facing ED probes in separate cases.

Ponmudy is being investigated over alleged illegal sand mining, while Balaji is embroiled in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam.

Reiterating the DMK's resolve, Kanimozhi concluded that the party would continue to stand united in the face of what she described as politically motivated actions.

“These raids will not weaken us. They will only strengthen our determination to resist and fight back,” she declared.