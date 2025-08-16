Google Announces AI-Infused Flight Deals
Washington: Google announced the launch of a new tool called Flight Deals, as part of its flight search services, designed to make it easier to find low-cost travel tickets using artificial intelligence technologies.
In a statement, the company explained that the tool allows users to describe their trips in natural language, without needing to enter traditional search criteria. For example, travelers can type descriptions of the type of trip they'd like, and the tool then analyzes available options and presents the best deals.
It is scheduled to roll out next week in beta form in the United States, Canada, and India, before being introduced in other countries. It will be accessible via the Flight Deals page or through Google Flights.
Google also confirmed that its traditional flight search interface, Google Flights, will remain available with some updates, including an option to exclude basic economy tickets on flights in the US and Canada.
