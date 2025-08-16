Ukraine Must Have Ironclad Security Guarantees European Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is said in a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President António Costa, published on the European Commission's website, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Early this morning, President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President in Alaska on 15 August 2025. Leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the leaders stated.

says best way to end war is through a peace agreemen

“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement stresses.

The leaders welcomed President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees.

“The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to EU and NATO,” the European leaders stated, adding that it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.

“International borders must not be changed by force,” the statement said.

The leaders recalled Trump's words that“there's no deal until there's a deal”.

The leaders also said they are ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky towards a trilateral summit“with European support”.

“Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace. As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.

The leaders emphasized Ukraine can count on“our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests”.

As reported, on Friday, President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Following the meeting, President Trump told Fox News that he and Putin had reached a preliminary understanding suggesting the war in Ukraine could be resolved through a territorial exchange and specific security guarantees from the United States. He noted that the finalization of any agreement would reportedly depend on President Zelensky.

On Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Zelensky. According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, the conversation was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

Photo credit: flickr