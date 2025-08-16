Ukraine Must Have Ironclad Security Guarantees European Leaders
“Early this morning, President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President in Alaska on 15 August 2025. Leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the leaders stated.Read also: Trump says best way to end war is through a peace agreemen
“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement stresses.
The leaders welcomed President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees.
“The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to EU and NATO,” the European leaders stated, adding that it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.
“International borders must not be changed by force,” the statement said.
The leaders recalled Trump's words that“there's no deal until there's a deal”.
The leaders also said they are ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky towards a trilateral summit“with European support”.
“Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace. As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.
The leaders emphasized Ukraine can count on“our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests”.
As reported, on Friday, President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.
Following the meeting, President Trump told Fox News that he and Putin had reached a preliminary understanding suggesting the war in Ukraine could be resolved through a territorial exchange and specific security guarantees from the United States. He noted that the finalization of any agreement would reportedly depend on President Zelensky.
On Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Zelensky. According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, the conversation was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.
Photo credit: flickr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment