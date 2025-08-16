Japanese PM Condoles Loss Of Lives In India's Recent Flood Tragedies
The remarks come against the backdrop of a massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district, which has resulted in the death of at least 60 people so far.
"I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India. On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured," read a statement issued by PM Shigeru.
Additionally, Foreign Minister of Japan Iwaya Takeshi also expressed grief over the tragic incident in his message to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
"I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I also offer my heartfelt prayers for the early recovery of the injured," Takeshi stated.
North India has been hit with multiple flood tragedies in the past few weeks due to torrential rain in the Himalayan region.
The latest disaster struck Chashoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple -- at approximately 12:25 p.m. on August 14.
A coordinated rescue and relief operation continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday in Chashoti village, where 60 people lost their lives and over 100 others were injured.
Earlier on Friday, Russia extended condolences on the disastrous cloudburst and expressed solidarity with the people of J&K in this tragic hour.
"Russian Embassy is deeply saddened with disastrous cloudburst in the Kishtwar region of J&K which has claimed dozens of lives. We extend our condolences to the families of those perished and wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of J&K in this tragic hour," the Embassy posted on social media.
The disastrous cloudburst flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the Machail Mata Yatris, and a security outpost.
At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.
The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment