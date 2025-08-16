Army Foils Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Bid

Amman, August 16 (Petra) – The Southern Military Zone thwarted a cross-border attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone on Friday evening, on its western frontier.In a statement by Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), the drone was detected by border guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).Rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was intercepted inside Jordanian territory. The seized items were transferred to the relevant authorities, the statement added.

