Jordan, Syria Talk Expedited Implementation Of Economic Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah discussed in Damascus a number of issues aimed to enhance Jordanian-Syrian economic cooperation.The minister's talks also came to follow up on implementation of joint agreements concluded during the two sides' discussions over the past months, mainly outcomes of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee's meetings held in Amman last month.According to a ministry statement on Saturday, Qudah stressed importance of joint action to accelerate the "necessary" measures to increase joint economic cooperation in various fields, primarily increasing the volume of bilateral trade and stimulating investments.During his meeting with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Mohammad al-Shaar and Syrian officials, Qudah added that Jordan is harnessing all its available capabilities to serve Syrian brethren to rebuild their institutions and offer the necessary expertise, particularly in economic aspects.Qudah noted the Kingdom will make all effort to support the reconstruction process in Syria.Since the first moments of changes in Syria, he said Jordan has worked "diligently" to serve Syrian brethren in many areas, mainly accelerating introduction of goods needed by the Syrian market and enabling export of Syrian goods via Jordanian territory.The two sides called for expediting the necessary procedures to implement outcomes of the joint economic and trade committee, which reached understandings during its meeting last month in Amman.The statement added that joint efforts aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of transportation, agriculture, customs, specifications and standards, food and medicine, industrial cities, and free zones, as well as a number of related technical issues.Additionally, both sides urged accelerated steps to achieve economic integration, reflecting outcomes of the first meeting of the two countries' Higher Coordination Council, as well as continuously convening the Joint Economic and Trade Committee discussions.