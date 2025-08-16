Zelensky And Trump Planning To Meet In Washington On August 18

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the announcement on Telegram .

“We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of involving representees of European states at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America.“We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners,” Zelensky added.

He emphasized that Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace.

The conversation between Zelensky and Trump lasted more than an hour and a half, of which one hour was one-on-one. European leaders later joined the conversation.

As reported, following a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders of the European Union and NATO are set to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine during an informal video conference on Saturday.

On August 15, President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.

After the meeting, President Trump told Fox News that he and Putin had reached a preliminary understanding suggesting the war in Ukraine could be resolved through a territorial exchange and specific security guarantees from the United States. He noted that the finalization of any agreement would reportedly depend on President Zelensky.

On Saturday morning, Trump held a follow-up phone call with Zelensky. According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, the conversation was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

