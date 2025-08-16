Attempt To Illegally Cross Iran-Azerbaijan Border Prevented, Over 12 Kg Of Narcotics Seized
Azernews reports this, citing the Press Center of the State Border Service.
During a border search and operational measures, a total of 12 kilograms and 270 grams of narcotic substances, along with 1,970 methadone M-40 tablets, were discovered and seized in the area.
An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.
The State Border Service emphasizes that efforts to ensure the reliable protection of the state border and to combat the trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors are being successfully continued.
