Kuwait Oil Price Up 51 Cents To USD 69.49 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 51 cents to US 69.49 per barrel (pb) in Friday's trading, compared to USD 68.98 pb on Thursday, announced Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
Globally, price of Brent crude went down by 99 cents to USD 65.85 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by USD 1.16 to USD 62.80 pb. (end)
