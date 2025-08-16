VIDEO: Violent Crash Sends Ford Mustang Mach E Rolling, Terrified Driver Seen Praying Before Impact
As per reports, the incident happened in San Francisco, United States (US) when the speeding Ford Mustang Mach-E lost control, hit a concrete alongside and went on to crash into another car.Also Read | Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at Chinas robot Olympics
The incident was captured on camera by a stunned nearby driver.
The clip shows the Ford EV crossover scraping along a concrete barrier with its hazard lights flashing – a chilling sight when seconds matter the most.
In the bizarre scene, the driver's hands could be seen visibly off the wheel, seemingly clasped together in prayer.Also Read | Air India plane crash: Man who lost mother moves US Federal Court against Boeing What exactly led to the crash?
As per the video, the Mach-E barrels ahead rather than slowing down, glued to the wall in what appears to be a steering lock. Once the side barriers end and a merging lane begins, the Ford continues to steer towards the right.
The car then smashed into another vehicle.
The impact was devastating, sending the Mustang Mach-E rolling over in a violent crash that left onlookers frozen in shock.Also Read | US lawyer slams Air India over 'delayed payment' to Ahmedabad crash victims
The person who recorded the video said there were no casualties.
As the details are unclear, the video has sparked intense speculation.
According to a report in Hot Cars, the car's forward motion means the“tires were still being powered - suggesting either the driver's foot was on the accelerator, the vehicle suffered a sudden mechanical or software failure, or something was physically stuck under the pedal.”Also Read | Can Air India crash families file suit in US? Lawyer says 'because the plane...'
"Another theory is that the steering wheel may have locked up, leaving the driver helpless as the Mach-E careened toward disaster. But, even if it was just steering-lock, the dirver could have slammed on the brakes and bring the car to a stop," the report added.
