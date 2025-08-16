403
Indian farmers demand boycott of US goods
(MENAFN) Farmer groups in India have called for a boycott of certain American products in response to Washington’s recent tariffs and demands for India to open its agricultural market to US companies. Trade talks between the two countries collapsed earlier this month, prompting the US to impose an initial 25% tariff on Indian imports, followed by an additional 25% on India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, effective August 27.
Indian leaders have condemned the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable” and pledged to protect national interests. Protesters at a tractor rally in Greater Noida urged people to avoid US products like Coca-Cola and instead use local alternatives. Farmers argue that the higher tariffs will reduce their profits by half while benefiting the US through import taxes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his commitment to protecting the welfare of farmers, the dairy sector, and fishermen, acknowledging the political cost of standing firm. Agriculture supports roughly 70% of rural Indian households, with the majority of farmers being smallholders. A US delegation is expected later this month for a new round of trade negotiations.
