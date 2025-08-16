Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese FM meets top Modi adviser in New Delhi

2025-08-16 04:10:06
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India next week for the latest round of border negotiations with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, marking the 24th round of discussions aimed at resolving the longstanding border dispute between the two nations. The talks follow the brief 1962 war and subsequent tensions, including a 2020 border clash in the Himalayas.

Wang’s visit comes amid reports that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31. The meeting between Wang and Doval builds on recent diplomatic momentum after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met during the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan.

Discussions are also underway to resume direct passenger flights and border trade, paused for over five years. The improved China-India ties coincide with growing challenges in India-US relations following U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, while officials from Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi have expressed interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format.

