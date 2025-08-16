403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese FM meets top Modi adviser in New Delhi
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India next week for the latest round of border negotiations with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, marking the 24th round of discussions aimed at resolving the longstanding border dispute between the two nations. The talks follow the brief 1962 war and subsequent tensions, including a 2020 border clash in the Himalayas.
Wang’s visit comes amid reports that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31. The meeting between Wang and Doval builds on recent diplomatic momentum after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met during the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan.
Discussions are also underway to resume direct passenger flights and border trade, paused for over five years. The improved China-India ties coincide with growing challenges in India-US relations following U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, while officials from Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi have expressed interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format.
Wang’s visit comes amid reports that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31. The meeting between Wang and Doval builds on recent diplomatic momentum after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met during the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan.
Discussions are also underway to resume direct passenger flights and border trade, paused for over five years. The improved China-India ties coincide with growing challenges in India-US relations following U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, while officials from Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi have expressed interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment