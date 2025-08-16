403
US Stocks End Week with Negative Results
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange concluded Friday with predominantly negative results, influenced by underwhelming figures in consumer confidence, retail activity, industrial output, and a slump in semiconductor equities.
The Nasdaq declined by 0.4%, or 87.69 points, ending the session at 21,622.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, finishing at 6,449.8.
Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched upward by 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to settle at 44,946.12.
The VIX Volatility Index — often referred to as the “fear index" — climbed 1.75%, reaching 15.09.
The largely downward trend mirrored an unanticipated decrease in American consumer confidence for August, as a University of Michigan poll revealed sentiment dropped to 58.6 from July's 61.7.
The slump was mainly linked to "rising worries about inflation."
Near-term inflation projections rose to 4.9% in August, compared to 4.5% in the prior month. Long-term inflation expectations also climbed to 3.9% from July’s 3.4%.
Additionally, statistics from the Federal Reserve indicated that industrial production contracted by 0.1% in July on a monthly basis, falling short of predictions.
Retail sales grew by 0.5% in July, following June’s 0.9% increase, yet came in below the expected 0.6% rise.
In a separate development, investors are closely observing US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in the state of Alaska.
