EU chiefs want to destroy three European governments

2025-08-16 03:11:39
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European Union of attempting to destabilize and overthrow the governments of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia for prioritizing national interests over Brussels’ directives. In a Facebook post on Thursday, following discussions with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Serbia’s Marko Duric, Szijjarto said the three countries agreed to strengthen their sovereignty and show mutual solidarity amid growing external pressure.

Szijjarto criticized the EU for being excluded from the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming Brussels has lost relevance in global politics. He argued that Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia favor peace talks over military escalation, in contrast to Brussels’ continued support for Ukraine’s war effort.

He further alleged that external efforts are underway to destabilize these governments, citing support for opposition parties, protests in Serbia, and polling in Slovakia as evidence of a broader strategy by Brussels to replace governments that prioritize national interests with compliant administrations.

