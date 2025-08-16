Denzel Washington Talks About Cancel Culture, Says 'Who Cares?'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Denzel Washington has shared his thoughts on cancel culture, which he is not afraid of, and said he doesn't care.

When the actor was asked if he considers being "canceled," in an interview with Complex News, Washington clarified, "What does that mean - to be canceled?"

After being told by the interviewer "it means you lose public support," Washington replied, "Who cares?"

"What made public support so important to begin with?," he added, while promoting his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, alongside frequent collaborator and director Spike Lee, reports people.

In response, the interviewer replied that "followers now are currency" - however, Washington still wasn't moved.

"I don't care who's following who," he said. "You can't lead and follow at the same time, and you can't follow and lead at the same time. I don't follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit.”

He added:“I follow God, I don't follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain't working out so well."

Washington reiterated that he doesn't care about being "followed," adding, "You can't be canceled if you haven't signed up. Don't sign up."

The Oscar winner began to laugh and stretch his arms as he told Lee, "Don't get me started. You know, chest is getting tight talking about it."

Lee echoed a similar sentiment and added, "I could care less."

Taraji P. Henson, who saw a video clip of the interview posted to the Instagram account for Complex, commented, "HE BETTER PREACH!!!! Humans don't have that kind of power over my ordained life. #GODIS #MANAINTIT Have a blessed day."

Washington has proven in recent days that he's not one to be moved by public opinion.

During a recent conversation with journalist Jake Hamilton on Jake's Takes, Washington confessed he's not pressed about receiving Academy Awards.